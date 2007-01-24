Maple Technologies Delivers System Solution to Lexington (AIG)

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2007 --Lexington Insurance Company, an industry leading property and casualty carrier, entered into real-time production, with one of its affiliated company’s highly specialized niche portfolios, using a web-based Application Service Provider platform custom built by Maple Technologies, LLC.



After considering in-house and vendor-based solutions, and in response to its desire to automate this highly complex product line, Lexington Insurance chose Maple Technologies to custom engineer their technology solution requirements. Using its Aspire Information System product, Maple Technologies delivered a sophisticated technology platform solution to handle this complex 50 state program, which was deployed into national production in late 2006.



While current IT focus leans toward consolidation to enterprise-level architecture, there are strong business justifications for using alternative approaches when it comes to handling specialty niche portfolios.



About Lexington Insurance

Lexington Insurance Company, a Member Company of AIG, is one of the world’s leading property and casualty insurance organizations. Our insurance and risk management solutions connect innovative thinking with a solid market commitment to our markets, high capacity, exceptional underwriting flexibility with responsive, dependable service.



About Maple Technologies, LLC

Maple Technologies, LLC, with corporate offices out of Manalapan, New Jersey, is a software development company whose primary focus is web application development for the insurance industry. Its main product, Aspire, is a comprehensive web-based Internet insurance policy and claim management system. Aspire boasts cutting edge technologies that combine intuitive user interfaces with intelligent data structures. Through integration of the latest in web and database technologies, Aspire allows real time access to data while offering full policy and claim management capabilities that respond quickly

