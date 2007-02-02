AccentSoft Team Announces SnapTouch Digital Photo Processing Software V2.31

St.Petersburg, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2007 --AccentSoft Team announced the release of SnapTouch V2.31, an all-in-one solution for editing and managing large batches of digital photos and other images.



“With so many people using digital photos and images these days, the large number of files can get out of hand very quickly,” stated AccentSoft Projects Manager Denis Gladysh, “SnapTouch offers intuitive tools to help users touch up and manage these files quickly and easily.”



SnapTouch’s features include:



Smart importing – Import photos from memory cards and begin cataloging them automatically.

Renaming – Rename pictures with a customizable procedure using the EXIF information.

Creating collections – Create collections of photos and process entire collections, folders, or selected files in batch mode.

Editing – Remove red-eye, crop, rotate, resize, and adjust sharpness and brightness, among others.

Stamping – Stamp photos with date and time information as well as add comments automatically.

Commenting – Add comments directly to the image file.



Gladysh continued, “The neat thing about SnapTouch is that once it is configured, the user can touch one button and have the changes applied to as many files or folders they want. All without having to re-enter information or make more changes. Also, these SnapTouch’s features allow users to make changes to files one at a time, if necessary. This makes it a truly all-in-one solution for a wide range of image management scenarios.”



SnapTouch runs on Windows 95, 98, ME, 2000, NT4, and XP operating systems and is available on a “try before you buy” basis online at http://www.snaptouch.com/download.shtml. For more information, and a complete feature description, go to www.snaptouch.com.



About AccentSoft Team

AccentSoft Team is a software developer specializing in corporate and consumer applications, such as password recovery tools and digital image processing software. The company was founded in 1999 and is well known among the industry professionals for its software titles that include Accent OFFICE Password Recovery, Accent EXCEL Password Recovery, Accent WORD Password Recovery and others.



Contact:

Company website: www.accentsoft.com

Product page link: www.snaptouch.com

Download link: http://www.snaptouch.com/download.shtml

E-mail: info@accentsoft.com

