PrintingForLess.com Provides Remarkable Interactions with Customers Says Word of Mouth Marketing Guru Andy Sernovitz

Livingston, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2007 --In his new book, “Word of Mouth Marketing- How Smart Companies Get People Talking,” Andrew Sernovitz, Word of Mouth Marketing Association Co-founder, reveals the top four rules for getting consumers to talk about your business. And he describes how PrintingForLess.com (PFL), America’s first and largest online printing company, www.printingforless.com, excels at word of mouth marketing through remarkable customer service.



“Word of mouth marketing is when you can get people to talk about your stuff and make it easy for that conversation to take place,” states Sernovitz. “And PrintingforLess offers the perfect example of this process by providing customers with the best quality products and service possible.”



After noticing a discrepancy with the color on a new brochure order and the logo on Sernovitz’ website, a PFL Technical Service Representative personally called Sernovitz to confirm the correct color. Then, PFL fixed the color for free – all on an order less than $500.00. “As you can imagine, PFL gets a ton of word of mouth now from me and my team,” states Sernovitz.



In his book, Sernovitz provides the top four word of mouth marketing rules:



1. Be interesting – If you want people to talk about you, do something special.



2. Make people happy – Create amazing products and provide remarkable customer service.



3. Earn trust and respect – Be an honorable company that customers will be proud to talk about.



4. Make it easy – Find a superior, simple message and help people share it.



For the rest of these tips and more information, see www.printingforless.com and

www.amazon.com/Word-Mouth-Marketing-Companies-Talking/dp/1419593331.



