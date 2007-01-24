LogoBee announces its Own In-House Web Design Service

Montreal, Quebec, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2007 --Having been an industry leader in graphics and logo design for almost seven years, LogoBee is now proud to announce the launching of its own website design service. Having procured the necessary office space and a few new faces over the holidays, LogoBee is now prepared to take on the challenges of custom web design and development. In celebration of this new service, LogoBee is offering 50% off any of their quotes for a limited time.



Interestingly, LogoBee has taken the popular business model it uses for its logo design service and has tailored it to meet the needs of its web design customers. After gathering all the necessary information, clients are presented with initial variations which they are able to make changes and modifications to. It’s also possible to mix and combine elements from the different samples to create entirely new designs. Variations provided to the customer include options for site navigation, graphic design and content layout.



The web designers at LogoBee have a wide range of capabilities that include PHP coding, flash animation and custom illustration. Their open approach means that feedback may be provided at any time of the development process.



“We’re excited to have begun providing in-house website design to our clients” said Tim Liboiron, Creative Director at LogoBee. “Web design is the second piece of the puzzle which so many entrepreneurs and start-ups are in need of. We truly believe we are offering our clients a great service. Now you can come to us, get a new logo for your company and launch right away with a brand new website!”



More information about LogoBee’s new web design service may be found on their homepage:



http://www.logobee.com/web-design/



