More Than 200 Issues of Everton’s Genealogical Helper Will Be Online For the First Time Exclusively at WorldVitalRecords.com

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2007 --For the first time ever, all of Everton’s Genealogical Helper issues, more than 10,000 pages, will be online January 31st at WorldVitalRecords.com.



“Since 1947, long before the Web, Web 2.0, and community websites, Everton’s Genealogical Helper magazine has been connecting family history researchers and printing their research results, offering an invaluable aid to millions of other researchers,” said Walter Fuller, President and Publisher, Everton Publishers.



The Genealogical Helper emphasizes content, continuing education, and research resources, for both professional genealogists and amateur family history researchers. Leland Meitzler, one of the founders of the genealogy industry, was recently named the managing editor of this magazine.



“This information, along with a wealth of highly informative articles, lists, book reviews, etc., has made the Helper the ‘bible’ of the industry for 60 years. We at Everton are extremely pleased that this data, in its entirety, will now be available through WorldVitalRecords.com,” Fuller said.



WorldVitalRecords.com is currently using optical character recognition (OCR) to index the Genealogical Helper issues from the past 60 years (1947-2007).



“The Genealogical Helper represents the modern era of genealogy research. We are pleased to include this valuable reference tool at WorldVitalRecords.com. So much of what we know today as genealogy research techniques have been introduced and defined in the Genealogical Helper, and there is a lot of great information on each page,” said David Lifferth, President, WorldVitalRecords.com.



In the past, Everton has only indexed the last ten years of the Genealogical Helper. Subscribers will soon have the opportunity to access more than 200 issues. Each issue contains up to 200 pages.



“This is a huge data set. The images are clear and readable and the OCR will be very accurate and usable to our readers. Instead of searching through thousands of pages to find a question your relative asked, you can perform a simple search and find the information you need in a matter of seconds,” said John Ivie, Senior Programmer, WorldVitalRecords.com.



The Everton Genealogical Helper collection will be housed in the Reference section at WorldVitalRecords.com.



“Over a half a century of data, inquiries, book reviews, articles on family history and genealogy, as well as personal insight to research in the field, make this data set an invaluable collection for our subscribers,” said Yvette Arts, Director, Content Acquisition, WorldVitalRecords.com.



About WorldVitalRecords

Finding your ancestors can be overwhelming, and expensive. At WorldVitalRecords.com, we’ve made it easy and affordable for individuals to connect to their families and find answers to their genealogical questions. WorldVitalRecords.com was founded by Paul Allen, who also founded Ancestry.com, one of the leading genealogy companies. WorldVitalRecords.com aims to be a top player in the genealogy industry and will offer users international record databases, references to top genealogical resources, a blog planet, podcasts, videocasts, Webinars, expert advice, training, and user-generated content.

