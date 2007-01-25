CompTIA A+ Certification: uCertify announces the release of the new A+ Remote Technician (220-603) PrepKit

Union City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2007 --uCertify, a leading provider of exam preparation solutions for IT certifications, announced that the PrepKit for A+ Remote Technician (220-603) exam will be released on February 10, 2007.



An evaluation version of the new PrepKit with 30 free questions is now available for download at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/CompTIA/220-603.html



The firm also announced that the customers can pre-order the PrepKit until February 10, 2007 for only US$39.98 and save US$40 over the retail price of US$79.99.



CompTIA's A+ Remote Technician exam 220-603 is an elective requirement for the new A+ 2006 certification. This exam is appropriate for entry-level computer professionals, who have approximately 500 hours of experience with computer support. It validates student's skills for job roles such as, Phone Technician, Customer Support Professional, or Remote Technician.



PrepKit 220-603 contains 6 full-length interactive practice tests with over 390 challenging questions that cover all objectives for the exam. Student's can also create customized exams to focus on their weak areas.



The PrepKit also includes 120 study notes, tips and technical articles to help students identify question patterns, key concepts and get familiar with the little known tips essential for passing the exam. The PrepKits also provide 150 quiz questions to help students learn key concepts essential for understanding complex technology.



The PrepKit supports Hotspots, List and reorder, Drag and drop, Drop & connect, Create a tree, and Scenario-based questions. With all question types supported, students will practice better and score well in their exam.



Students can track their progress over time with the help of a number of reporting tools and comprehensive performance reports. These tools also suggest areas of opportunities so that student's can work on them to improve their performance.



The new PrepKit comes with a brand new uCertify PrepEngine version 8.7.05 with re-designed user interface. The new intuitive interface has a well defined, easy to follow, test preparation process to help students navigate throughout their preparation.



All uCertify PrepKits are backed with 100% money back guarantee. Students can get their money back if they do not pass their exam in the first attempt. More information about the money back guarantee is available on the uCertify Website.



About uCertify



Founded in 1996, uCertify is a leading developer of exam preparation solutions for certification exams. The continuously growing range of uCertify products now include Exam Simulation PrepKits for MCSE 2003, MCSA, MCDBA, MCAD, OCA, OCP, A+, Network+, Security+, CIW Associate, CIW Professional, SCJP and other significant certifications.



For more information about uCertify, please visit http://www.ucertify.com/

