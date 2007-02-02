Multifamily and Retail Expert Rod Frey joins BMC Capital’s Toledo Office

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2007 --Rod Frey joined BMC Capital’s Toledo office on Tuesday, January 2, 2007, as a Vice President of loan origination. Frey specializes in financing multifamily and retail investment properties and has over 25 years of experience in the industry. In that time he has built a sizable client base and has earned numerous commendations for his excellent service. Frey is considered one of the top originators in small balance commercial real estate lending in the Midwest.



“I’m excited to be part of the BMC team along with having their full range of loan products to bring to Midwest market. Our intentions are to position BMC as the one stop shop for all small loan types in the surrounding areas. Within several months, we intend to establish ourselves as the leading player in the market.” says Frey.



"We are ecstatic to have Rod join BMC Capital at this time in the firm’s history,” says Jonathan Morris, BMC Capital’s President. “His experience, knowledge and abilities are a great fit here. Rod will help us exponentially expand our business in the Midwest. We’re excited to have him with us.”



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.



For more information on BMC Capital, contact:



Jonathan Morris

President

3100 Monticello Avenue, Suite 400

Dallas, TX 75205



214.526.7178

jmorris@bmccapital.com

www.bmccapital.com



Rod Frey

Vice President

1690 Woodlands Drive, Suite 338

Maumee, OH 43537



419.725.1000

rfrey@bmccapital.com

www.bmccapital.com

