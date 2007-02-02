Portable Oxy-Gasoline Cutting Torch Makes Search and Rescue Easy

Beijing, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2007 --ESS Ltd., a China-based manufacturer of liquid fuel cutting and welding torches, announced it has launched Portable Oxy-Gasoline Cutting Torch, which is ideal for search and rescue.



With both oxygen bottle and gasoline bottle Integrated on a harness, the package can be carried on the back of the operator and support 20 minutes cutting operation.



“It takes the torch 2 minutes to force an anti-intrusion door, 7 seconds to cut off 20mmx20mm steel bar and 1 minute to cut the six points fixing the safety grid of a window” said ESS President Flora Miao.



“The portable rescue outfit is a perfect equipment for fire department, search and rescue, military use and other rescue applications. It is safe and easy to use. ” Miao noted.



“ We have generated orders from fire equipment companies and broad interest from other fields worldwide. A product best represents all the advantages of oxy-gasoline cutting technology. “ Said Miao.



“Gasoline is safe and easy to find. The gasoline bottle of the package can be easily refilled with ordinary gasoline.



ESS Ltd. has been working on oxy-gasoline cutting and welding torches since year 2003. The company has successfully developed a product line with cutting torch, welding torch, heating torch, cutting machine.



For more information, visit http://www.opetrol.com or call oPetrol headquarters in Beijing, China at 86-10-51290845.

