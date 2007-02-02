UbiEst Selected As Semifinalist for NAVTEQ LBS Challenge

Treviso, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2007 --UbiEst's latest off-board mobile navigation service, UbiNav, has been selected as semifinalist for for this year's NAVTEQ Global LBS Challenge in Europe.



The company, founded in 2001 and based in Treviso, is the first italian solution provider to gather final round judging of NAVTEQ Global LBS Challenge, a developer contest created to catalyze growth in the location-based services industry by bringing together the key players in the LBS/wireless value chain.



Executives from wireless carriers, hardware and device manufacturers and other influential players in the wireless industry will judge the semi-final solutions and select four solution categories winner as well as one grand-prize winner (€35,000 cash and €100,000 in NAVTEQ map data licenses) that will be announced at the 3GSM Europe in Barcelona, Spain, 14 February 2007.



UbiEst is participating the Challenge with an innovative mobile integrated navigation product, UbiNav, a white label, ready-to-use, customizable off board navigation service, providing a revolutionary environment for the development of Business and Consumer Mobile LBSs.



UbiNav brings location and door-to-door guidance into daily activity helping users to plan activities, find businesses, locate and track friends with the support of UbiNav.com the User-Generated Community portal.



UbiNav will be officially presented at the 3GSM World Congress, the world's premier mobile event bringing together mobile operators and equipment vendors, service providers and developers as well as those from the Internet and the world of entertainment. About 60,000 visitors are expected to attend the Congress, while the exhibition will host 1,300 stands. UbiEst will participate 3GSM World Congress as unique italian partner within NAVTEQ stand (Hall 1, boothD124).



UbiEst www.ubiest.com

UbiNav www.ubinav.com



NAVTEQ Global LBS Challenge www.lbschallenge.com



3GSM World Congress Forum www.3gsmworldcongress.com



Brina Francavilla

Ubiest S.p.A.

Via Reginato 85/H

31100 Treviso

ITALY

Tel: +39 0422 210 194

Fax: +39 0422 210 270

Website: http://www.ubiest.com

E-mail: press@ubiest.com

