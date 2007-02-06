MoodBook Bring Michelangelo's Art to Your Computer Desktop

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2007 --MoodBook Development announces the initial release of MoodBook (tm) Michelangelo's Art, an innovative desktop toy utility for Windows 95, 98, ME, NT, 2000, XP, and Vista. MoodBook brings art to your desktop and sets a tone for your daily mood and emotions!



With MoodBook your computer desktop looks like an art gallery changing art expositions either automatically, at regular time intervals, or manually, with a click.



Pictures of inspiration and beauty by Michelangelo. Michelangelo's greatest glory, the Sistine Chapel, is considered to be the greatest artistic creation in the history of mankind. Michelangelo could possibly be the greatest artist who has ever lived. His paintings in Sistine Chapel, the triumph of Renaissance humanist ideal, have changed the meaning of art forever.



Giorgio Vasari proposed that Michelangelo was the pinnacle of all artistic achievement since the beginning of the Renaissance, a viewpoint that continued to be influential in art history for centuries.



The most notable pictures by Michelangelo Buonarroti have been carefully collected, selected and researched, and they are now available to you in one, easy to use, combined package, i. e. art pack. The pictures are designed to work as a desktop background (a wallpaper) on any computer with Microsoft® Windows® Vista, XP, 2000, 98, Me, NT, or 95. The 26.5 MB art pack includes 180 high-resolution art images for your desktop.



Additionally, MoodBook is designed to help you control your sense and mind, set a tone for your mood, and adjust your mental state.



Addendum



Dear editor,



We hope you'll consider reviewing MoodBook Michelangelo's art for your magazine. MoodBook perfectly matches any of the sections like these: desktop enhancements, desktop toys, entertainment, computer arts, and more. Should you have any questions or comments regarding the MoodBook product or our company, please don't hesitate to contact us. Thank you.

