NAWBO Members Form Line Up to Meet StartupNation’s Sloan Brothers and Get Valuable Small Business Advice

If you need keynote speakers who provide valuable startup information, inspiration and entertainment, look no further than Jeff and Rich Sloan of StartupNation, www.startupnation.com.



On January 18, The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Greater Detroit Chapter meeting lasted an unprecedented three hours. After hearing an exciting presentation about life planning and small business by the Sloan brothers, attendees eagerly waited in a long line to personally meet Jeff and Rich.



"Jeff and Rich Sloan are the experts on all topics related to entrepreneurship,” says Amy Marshall, NAWBO Greater Detroit Chapter Executive Director. “Their presentation was right on target for our audience of entrepreneurs and business executives, they easily handled numerous questions in diverse areas, and they stayed late to personally meet with many attendees. The Sloan brothers have keen insights into the challenges and rewards of business ownership, and it's clear they have a passion to help small businesses succeed.”



“To me, the Sloan Brothers are the Kings of ROI – Return on Information,” says Kathleen Alessandro, president of Energized Solutions, LLC. “With the info-glut out there, I look to the Sloans and StartupNation for concise, practical and very smart information for my business.”



As keynote speakers at your next event, Jeff and Rich Sloan can:



• Discuss the key principles, strategies and tactics necessary for small business success

• Reveal the 10 key steps to open a business now

• Produce a live radio show and onstage panel of experts

• Provide inspiration, entertainment, entrepreneurial information and personal life-planning tips!



If you’d like to have Jeff and Rich Sloan speak at your next event, contact Melanie Rembrandt at Melanie@startupnation.com, 248-540-9660 ext. 333.



Appear on StartupNation Radio and get expert advice for your startup!

Visit http://www.startupnation.com/pages/radio/index.asp or call-in 866-557-8278 (7 p.m.-8 p.m. EST/4 p.m.-5 p.m. PST) to ask the Sloan brothers your questions live on the air. If chosen, you’ll have the opportunity to promote your new business to a nationwide audience and get valuable startup advice!



About StartupNation® and the Sloan Brothers

Founded by lifelong entrepreneurs Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation provides entrepreneurial advice through a nationally-syndicated radio program and online content for entrepreneurs who want to start and grow a business. At www.startupnation.com, entrepreneurs can access articles, podcasts and seminars, as well as network with peers and mentors in StartupNation’s online community. The Sloan brothers, authors of StartupNation: Open for Business (Doubleday, 2005, $16.95), have been featured in numerous national publications and frequently appear on national television.



