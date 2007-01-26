Two Business Men Still Displaced in New Orleans Day #4

New Orleans, LA and Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2007 --2 men 6 days 1 bucket…and survival. Two businessmen are literally displacing themselves for 6 days in New Orleans to showcase their emergency bucket product released late last year.



Food for Health, International – a Utah based nutritional & emergency preparedness company originally developed the survival bucket for one of its discount retailers. “They expressed a need for a comprehensive 72-hour kit – which is the standard. However, after the Katrina disaster in Louisiana we discovered help may take more than 72 hours to arrive. We are sending our sales and marketing team out to where Katrina hit in September 2005,” said Frank Davis, CEO.



Derek Christensen and Geoffrey Power are two average businessmen displaced with only their personal affects and a 4-gallon bucket loaded with emergency supplies. They intend on finding places to prepare their food and sleep in the outskirts of New Orleans.



Day one - Christensen and Power found a small park in Metairie to prepare meals and clean-up. Shelter was found in a parking garage and both slept in the car.

Day two – Too cold to sleep outside – slept in rental car again. During day we toured Katrina devastation and French Quarter. Store managers for Sam’s Club in Kenner and Metairie to carry products this weekend. Got water from stagnant pool by old university.

Day three – still sleeping in car – weather unseasonably cold. Food holding up – interviews with locals determine ability to get water key to survival.

Day four – food and fuel holding out. Water is also easy to find. Interview with SuperDome staff tomorrow.



“Now that the sun is out the city looks more inviting.” Commented Christensen, “we are going to take the camera crew to the French Quarter to see if we can get a shot of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.”



The exercise will be documented by a camera-crew and available at www.261survival.com. Neither Christensen nor Power have any survival background or are familiar with the Greater New Orleans area.



Progress releases and explanation of the contents of the ‘Survival Bucket’ will be posted during the week on www.261survival.com.



ABOUT FOOD for HEALTH, International -

Food for Health, International is committed to finding nutrition and emergency solutions for families. Product Lineup and specifications available at www.foodforhealthint.com or contact pr@foodforhealthint.com



