NOWRA Selects gomembers’ Event Management Solution, Meetingtrak®

Oak Brook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2007 --gomembers, Inc. (http://www.gomembers.com) is delighted to announce that the National Onsite Water Recycling Association (NOWRA: http://www.nowra.org) has chosen to manage their events with Meetingtrak®. They also simplified their registration process by adding the online registration module.



NOWRA’s mission is “to advance and grow the onsite and decentralized wastewater industry by promoting sustainable wastewater management on a watershed basis.”



They educate to protect water quality and public health. Their onsite systems provide wastewater treatment to homes, businesses and industrial centers. In addition, they provide services in urban and rural areas and effectively solve problems found in unusual situations and difficult locations.



“We are pleased to have NOWRA join the Meetingtrak family,” said Tom McGourty, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for gomembers. “They will have greater control over meeting details and their attendees are sure to like the online registration option.”



Meetingtrak® has been widely embraced by corporate, association, education, and independent meeting planners. It was developed in Microsoft Access by a team of meeting planning professionals and software consultants, with versions available for Microsoft SQL Server. Online registration formerly known as etrak™, provides secure, real-time, online registration for the gomembers’ Meetingtrak® system. Meetingtrak® maximizes efficiency in the many aspects of planning and presenting meetings and conferences.



Read more about Meetingtrak® at http://www.meetingtrak.com/. For more information on all of gomembers' solutions, please visit the Solutions section of our website: www.gomembers.com.



For any questions, please do not hesitate to contact gomembers via email at: gomembers-inc@gomembers.com



About gomembers, Inc.®

For over thirty years, gomembers® has been the leading provider of technology solutions for member-based organizations and meeting planners. We use the latest software tools for our customers’ membership and event management. Q® makes managing members easy with a scalable, zero-client platform and easy deployment. With over 2300 installations, Meetingtrak® reduces the manual effort and maximizes efficiency in managing the many aspects of meetings, events, and continuing education. Membertrak® is membership management for the small- to mid-sized organization to keep committees organized; publish membership directories; manage subscriptions; and more. gomembers, Inc. ® is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois with an office in Herndon, Virginia.

