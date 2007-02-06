The Military Child Education Coalition chooses gomembers’ Membertrak™

Oak Brook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2007 --gomembers, Inc. (http://www.gomembers.com) is delighted to announce that the Military Child Education Coalition (http://www.militarychild.org/) has chosen Membertrak® to manage their organization. The membership management solution also includes Meetingtrak®, gomembers’ popular event management software. Version 7.0 provides a new look and functionality with real-time credit card processing, record imports, and duplicate record management.



The Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC) promotes partnerships and provides for networking of military installations and their supporting school districts. Their focus is to address transition and other educational issues related to the military-connected child. MCEC seeks to include all military installations, their supporting schools, concerned organizations, and caring individuals.



“We are pleased that MCEC has chosen Membertrak to provide greater efficiencies for their staff and members for membership and meeting management,” said Tom McGourty, gomembers’ Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Choosing a hosted solution will let them focus on their organizational needs instead of technology administration.”



Membertrak® is a comprehensive membership management system which includes Meetingtrak® to manage members and meetings with ease. It was created to be flexible and responsive, in a platform that permits growth to meet future needs and help manage an association with confidence. Combined with its online module, organizations can have online registrations and dues payments by members and attendee. Real-time registration also eliminates redundant manual data entry.



Read more about Membertrak® at http://www.meetingtrak.com/. For more information on all of gomembers' solutions, please visit the Solutions section of our website: www.gomembers.com



About gomembers, Inc. ®

For over thirty years, gomembers® has been the leading provider of technology solutions for member-based organizations and meeting planners. We use the latest software tools for our customers’ membership and event management. Q® makes managing members easy with a scalable, zero-client platform and easy deployment. With over 2300 installations, Meetingtrak® reduces the manual effort and maximizes efficiency in managing the many aspects of meetings, events, and continuing education. Membertrak® is membership management for the small- to mid-sized organization to keep committees organized; publish membership directories; manage subscriptions; and more. gomembers, Inc. ® is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois with an office in Herndon, Virginia.

