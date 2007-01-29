Pilliod Meeting Planners Upgrades to Version 7.0

Oak Brook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2007 --gomembers inc. (http://www.gomembers.com) announced today that Pilliod Meeting Planners (Pilliod) has upgraded to Meetingtrak® Version 7.0. The Washington, D.C.-based firm also added online registration and got trained on the new system.



“We are pleased that Pilliod has upgraded to Version 7.0. This latest enhancement will provide greater efficiencies for their staff and the meetings they manage,” said Tom McGourty, gomembers’ Vice President of Sales and Marketing.



Meetingtrak® has been widely embraced by corporate, association, education, and independent meeting planners. It was developed in Microsoft Access by a team of meeting planning professionals and software consultants. Online registration provides secure, real-time, online registration for the gomembers’ Meetingtrak® system. Meetingtrak® maximizes efficiency in the many aspects of planning and presenting meetings and conferences.



Read more about Meetingtrak® at http://www.meetingtrak.com/. For more information on all of gomembers' solutions, please visit the Solutions section of our website: www.gomembers.com.



For any questions, please do not hesitate to contact gomembers via email at: gomembers-inc@gomembers.com



About gomembers, Inc.®

For over thirty years, gomembers® has been the leading provider of technology solutions for member-based organizations and meeting planners. We use the latest software tools for our customers’ membership and event management. Q® makes managing members easy with a scalable, zero-client platform and easy deployment. With over 2300 installations, Meetingtrak® reduces the manual effort and maximizes efficiency in managing the many aspects of meetings, events, and continuing education. Membertrak® is membership management for the small- to mid-sized organization to keep committees organized; publish membership directories; manage subscriptions; and more. gomembers, Inc. ® is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois with an office in Herndon, Virginia.



###

