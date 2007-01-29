Hundreds of Freelance Copywriters Reveal Their Gross Incomes, Job Fees, Time Management Tricks, and More in Newly Released Study

Palm Desert, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2007 --In one of the world's largest and most comprehensive studies of freelance copywriters and their economics, publisher Chris Marlow releases her 68-page Survey Report today, January 26, 2007.



The result of surveying 356 full-time freelance copywriters in late 2006, Chris' new Freelance Copywriter Fee & Compensation Survey™ Volume II offers industry benchmarks for pricing 41 common copywriting jobs. Copywriters and those who hire them can now consult the Freelance Copywriter Fee & Compensation Survey for pricing guidance on copy jobs, such as advertorials, newsletters, postcards, Websites, Yellow Pages ads, radio ads, articles, and dozens more.



Statistical Survey Report Saves Thousands of Dollars in Pricing Errors



"There's a lot of pain associated with the purchase of ad copy for both the copywriter and the client, and pricing errors are rampant," says Chris.



"That's why I came out with Volume I of the Freelance Copywriter Fee & Compensation Survey in 2005. I have emails and testimonials from purchasers of Volume I that they've literally saved thousands of dollars on pricing mistakes after consulting the Freelance Copywriter Fee & Compensation Survey."



In addition to pricing benchmarks for 41 common copywriting jobs in print media. audio/video media, and electronic media, the report also reveals marketing and time-management practices of the hundreds of copywriters who participated.



Some highlights:



* 80.8% of copywriters use referral marketing as a first-year marketing strategy



* 39.4% of copywriters relied on their Websites for clients in their first year but in their “current” year, that figure jumped to 61.6%



* First year gross earnings of full-time freelance copywriters were strongest at between $25,001 and $50,000, coming in at 29.1%



* Most copywriters (60.1%) think region affects pricing levels for copywriting jobs, and many share their reasons why



* Technology won as “the most lucrative niche market to work in,” coming in at 36.8%



The survey is a valuable resource for early-career and seasoned copywriters, as well as marketing directors. Says Kevin Finn, agent for elite copywriters and co-founder of Finn Communications, “This is a long overdue ‘first’ for the industry. Even my most seasoned clients are taking notice. It is an invaluable reference tool for the industry – not just for copywriters, but for those who hire them as well.”



The Freelance Copywriter Fee & Compensation Survey™ Volume II, along with Bonus Report Marketing and Time Management for Copywriters, is available at an introductory price of $125.00 USD at:

https://www.mcssl.com/app/adtrack.asp?MerchantID=65158&AdID=288405



About Chris Marlow

Chris Marlow, one of the nation’s top copywriters for the software industry, is an award-winning 22-year copywriting veteran. As a copywriter’s coach, Chris teaches corporate and freelance copywriters how to improve their copywriting and business skills. She is also the editor and publisher of the monthly online newsletter Get Great Clients (www.GetGreatClients.com/signup). Contact Chris at (760) 340-2045, online at chris@chrismarlow.com, www.chrismarlow.com (where there is also a “Press Area” at www.chrismarlow.com/chris-marlow-press.html), or via www.TheCopywritersCoach.com.

