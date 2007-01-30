11 International Genealogy Search Engines Now Online at WorldVitalRecords.com

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2007 --International genealogy search engines for 11 different countries have been built at WorldVitalRecords.com to allow users to have a better experience searching for their ancestors throughout the world.



“We are really excited about these search engines. We have carefully scoured the Internet looking for the best genealogical resources for each of these countries,” said Brad Pace, VP Marketing, WorldVitalRecords.com.



International search engines have been set up at WorldVitalRecords.com for Australia, Austria, China, France, Germany, India, Kenya, Philippines, Tonga, Turkey, and Ukraine.



http://australia.worldvitalrecords.com/

http://austria.worldvitalrecords.com/

http://china.worldvitalrecords.com/

http://france.worldvitalrecords.com/

http://germany.worldvitalrecords.com/

http://india.worldvitalrecords.com

http://kenya.worldvitalrecords.com/

http://philippines.worldvitalrecords.com/

http://tonga.worldvitalrecords.com/

http://turkey.worldvitalrecords.com/

http://ukraine.worldvitalrecords.com/



“The purpose of these search engines is to help any genealogist at any level, from any country, find more information to further their research. Try it out. Search names, cemeteries, historical maps, traditions, cultures, histories, archives. Learn about traveling to the native land, native genealogy societies and look at other family trees,” said Amy Rhoads, Director Research and Development/Community Building.



In addition, WorldVitalRecords.com is rapidly building international search engines for Brazil, England, Ireland Japan, Portugal, Russia, Scotland, Slovakia, Switzerland, and the Ukraine. International search engine sites for these countries, along with others, will be launched soon at WorldVitalRecords.com.



Each search engine has been created to allow users to search the best genealogical sites for that country in English, as well as the native language.

“Our primary goal at WorldVitalRecords.com is to help people find the information about their ancestors that they need. If they can’t find it on our site, we will direct them to wherever that information may be located,” said David Lifferth, President, WorldVitalRecords.com.



“Each search engine is specific to the particular country. If you are on the Ontario Canada search engine, you are only going to search Ontario Canada sites. This makes the results more accurate and country specific,” Rhoads said.



Search pages for each country contain related key words, historical background, languages, provinces, a map of the country, and a flag.



“These pages are a springboard for the development of our international community pages which will include information for experts in genealogy, family history, and specialists in historical documents for each country,” said Yvette Arts, Director, Content Acquisition, WorldVitalRecords.com. “Our content acquisition focus this year is on international vital records, and we are thrilled to be taking big steps outside of the United States.”



Individuals who would like to provide input as to countries for which they would like WorldVitalRecords.com to build a search engine site should send an email to international@worldvitalrecords.com.



About WorldVitalRecords.com

Finding your ancestors can be overwhelming, and expensive. At WorldVitalRecords.com, we’ve made it easy and affordable for individuals to connect to their families and find answers to their genealogical questions. WorldVitalRecords.com was founded by Paul Allen, who also founded Ancestry.com, one of the leading genealogy companies. WorldVitalRecords.com aims to be a top player in the genealogy industry and will offer users international record databases, references to top genealogical resources, a blog planet, podcasts, videocasts, Webinars, expert advice, training, and user-generated content.

