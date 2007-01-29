gomembers® Announces the Release of Q® Version 2.0

Oak Brook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2007 --gomembers, Inc. ®, a leading provider of software and solutions for associations, is proud to announce its latest release of Q®, version 2.0. gomembers will debut Version 2.0 at the ASAE Technology Conference in Washington, D.C. Many of gomembers’ customers are using Q® with great success and other customers are in the process of upgrading. New clients are also being won over by the scalability and ease of use of this enterprise system for associations and member-based organizations.



Q® version 2.0 emphasizes its zero-client deployment and architecture enhancing executive and inquirer user capability through its secure (SSL) framework. In addition, Q® version 2.0 includes further enriched features and functions with its fully integrated accounting modules with Microsoft Dynamics GP. The latest release offers compliancy with Visa’s PCI credit card policy and expands control and function for address maintenance and administration.



Q® was initially released in March of 2004 and utilizes Microsoft’s .NET technology. Q® helps associations manage with confidence by providing complete back office, front office, and e-commerce processing in one fully integrated solution. Consistent with gomembers’ philosophy of continued enhancements and in response to customer requests, the Q® version 2.0 release is one of many planned to further the product. Its intuitive and user-definable interface and the role-base functionality make Q® easy to learn and use.



“gomembers’ continued and significant research and development efforts make Q a leader in both feature/function and technology in the marketplace,” said Paul Plaia, III, President and CEO of gomembers, Inc. “Q is one of the most important and effective technologies an organization uses to efficiently manage and run their entire organization.”



Q® version 2.0 will be shown at the ASAE Technology Conference on February 13th and 14th in Washington, D.C. at Booth 414. You may also schedule a demo by contacting our Sales Department at 1-888-288-4634 or sales@gomembers.com.



For more information on gomembers' Solutions, please visit the Solutions section of our website: www.gomembers.com/.



For any questions, please do not hesitate to contact gomembers via email at: gomembers-inc@gomembers.com or by phone at (571) 262-5171.



About gomembers, Inc.®

For over thirty years, gomembers® has been the leading provider of technology solutions for member-based organizations and meeting planners. We use the latest software tools for our customers’ membership and event management. Q® makes managing members easy with a scalable, zero-client platform and easy deployment. With over 2300 installations, Meetingtrak® reduces the manual effort and maximizes efficiency in managing the many aspects of meetings, events, and continuing education. Membertrak® is membership management for the small- to mid-sized organization to keep committees organized; publish membership directories; manage subscriptions; and more. gomembers, Inc. ® is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois with an office in Herndon, Virginia.

