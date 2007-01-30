International Wholesale Shipping Company Unveils New Online Shipping Technology That Saves Companies Up To 50% On Courier And Freight Shipping Rates

Toronto, ON, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2007 --E-shipper is changing the way that businesses do their day to day shipping and warehousing. E-shipper General Manager Rick Wray states that traditional freight forwarders and warehouse operators will soon find that they cannot compete in the new online world if they don't keep up with technology and new client demands. Wray indicates that the E-shipper group has spent millions of dollars in technology and resources to make E-shipper the finest online shipping tool in the world. "The good news for clients is that the shipping technology is provided absolutely FREE!!" indicates Wray.



Wray says their goal is to make E-shipper a household name synonymous with Online Shipping just as eBay is to Online Auctions or Paypal is to online credit card processing. Several major partnerships are in the works with world renowned vertical market e-commerce companies slated to begin marketing the E-shipper shipping engine to the world.



E-shipper allows users to run their business completely online. It can be run as a stand alone interface or can be totally integrated within the client's existing website. You could literally be on the beach and be able to access your sales, inventories and shipments sent out to your clients in real-time. It is the next generation of online shipping tools.



Small to medium size businesses and eBay type users have been flocking to this service since it was recently introduced.



Contact Rick Wray for any inquiries into strategic partnerships.


