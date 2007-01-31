Award-Winning Music Video Director Shane Drake Shoots Clive Davis’ Say Anything Video

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2007 --Director Shane Drake is already set to start shooting his new music video for the buzzworthy band Say Anything’s new track, “Wow, I Can Get Sexual Too” from Clive Davis’ label, J Records. The shoot is set for a total of two days and will be on location in Van Nuys. Drake just finished shooting a video for the band The Higher last week in Las Vegas, and in the midst of editing, he is already preparing for a new shoot.



Utilizing Drake’s brilliantly subtle humor and soulful creativity, Drake says the video will take viewers through a topsy-turvy world of surreal provocation, colorful characters, and dance numbers oddly choreographed to Say Anything’s unforgettable tune. The lead singer, Max Bemis, will lead viewers through the journey via a somewhat public phone call to some unexpected females.



Director Shane Drake says, “Interspersed throughout the video, Max will find himself in a few familiar environments, displaying somewhat recognizable, yet quite unorthodox dance moves, you know, think Napoleon Dynamite meets Christopher Guest in Waiting for Guffman.”



The music video will be a complete conundrum. At the end of the video, the viewers will be left wondering if the events in the video actually transpired, or if it was simply a magnificently gauche display of wonderment. Fans will be left wondering how Drake has done it again.



About Shane Drake:



Mastermind, Shane Drake, has directed brilliant music videos over a half decade for noteworthy bands such as Gym Class Heroes, Fall Out Boy and Hawthorne Heights. However, as of recent, he is best known for his videos for Panic! At the Disco. In 2006, Drake received MTV’s highest honor of “VIDEO OF THE YEAR” for Panic! At The Disco’s “I Write Sins Not Tragedies”. Constantly striving to expand his abilities, Drake has crossed into multiple genres’ including rock, pop, and recently hip hop with his new video for Trick Daddy’s “Bet That.”

