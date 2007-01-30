MON.ITOR.US Releases the First Mobile Ajax Monitoring Client

Yerevan, Armenia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2007 --MON.ITOR.US, a leading provider of free global Web Key Performance Indicators monitoring, as a part of its strategy to deliver the most complete website monitoring and management experience, releases a Mobile Ajax client, enabling real-time mobile access for its services.



MON.ITOR.US new mobile client provides access to the service from any Windows Mobile device. Users will get more control over their server performance at any time and from anywhere, which is a significant advantage for business owners, web marketers, system administrators and webmasters who are often travelling. The client applies Ajax technology for mobile devices and works within Windows Mobile Internet Explorer. The Ajax client doesn’t require any installation, it is immediately activated, and it always runs the latest version. Together, mon.itor.us Mobile delivers greater convenience, ease and speed over the mobile Java or native phone solutions.



“This latest development is consistent with the MON.ITOR.US strategy to provide the most complete monitoring experience. When we say ‘complete’ we mean empowering our users with comprehensive options for 1) collecting large metrics mixture, 2) presenting the collected data via a variety of user-controlled and -friendly views, and 3) accessing the views conveniently from multiple devices and channels” says Hovhannes Avoyan, CEO and founder. “We previously released Web, Mac and Windows Desktop widgets. We now add Mobile access”.



The mobile client code will be available as open source, hence allowing the open source community to enhance it or build similar mobile applications on top of MON.ITOR.US backend. The mobile client is accessible from http://mobile.mon.itor.us URL.



About MON.ITOR.US

MON.ITOR.US is a leading free provider of global monitoring of websites and networks, which provides complete visibility of key performance indicators of websites, web applications and other network resources and reduces the risks of loss of revenue. The service offers error detection, alert notification, detailed uptime and performance reports, real time snapshot views, and web site traffic analysis. It currently has over 3,400 users and monitors over 15,000 sites.



Sourcio (http://www.sourcio.com) launched mon.itor.us service in March 2006 during the CeBIT IT Expo in Hanover, Germany. Sourcio is a privately-owned IT service company specializing on open source and e-business solutions.

