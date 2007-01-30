Zoom Search 5 – Unleash the Spider

Sydney, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2007 --Wrensoft announces the release of its new version of the popular Zoom Search Engine, version 5.0. With over 100,000 users, Zoom is a popular solution for owners of websites, intranets and CD/DVD authors. It is an easy-to-use, fully customizable, amazingly inexpensive, yet powerful program that enables a webmaster to add search capability to their website.



Zoom Search 5 incorporates over twenty new features including:



- Enormous websites (over 1 Million pages) can now be indexed.



- Incremental Indexing allows the webmaster to make changes to their website without requiring them to re-index the entire site.



- Broken link detection and site-mapping can be executed simultaneously thereby saving time, especially when used in conjunction with the incremental indexing function.



- Google sitemap generation will facilitate the generation of sitemaps in the Google approved format so as to maximise spider penetration of websites.



- MP3 and Photo/image files are now included amongst the searchable file types, with the option to show thumbnails of the image files in the search results.



- Faster indexing using less system resources. The software has been improved so that search times are up to 80% faster.



- ‘Recommended Links’ enable the webmaster to give priority to a specific a list of keywords or phrases when displaying search results.



- Content filtering allows the webmaster to filter pages based on words found within the page’s content. This filtering can be set to only find pages containing the listed keywords (positive filtering), or it can be used to filter out undesirable pages (e.g. to protect children) using negative filtering.



Other new features and improvements include: Improved logging; XML/RSS output & Amazon A9 compatibility; Improved categories; New CSS classes & highlighting words in PDF files.



After trying the Free Trial Version (max 50 pages), customers may purchase the Professional Edition (max 200,000 pages) for only $99.00. Other editions are available, see http://www.wrensoft.com for more information.



* Wrensoft and PassMark are registered trademarks of PassMark Software Pty Ltd.

** The names of other companies and their products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.



Note to Editors: Further information is available from David Bolton at Wrensoft/PassMark on phone +61 (0) 2 9690 0444 (Australia) or email info@wrensoft.com.

