Fiduciary Insurance Company and Maple Technologies Rollout Producer e-Commerce Platform

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2007 --Fiduciary Insurance Company services New York’s livery industry, providing insurance coverage for Taxi, Black Car and Livery owners. March 1st of each year marks the renewal of the bulk of this industry’s policy renewals, requiring Fiduciary to handle thousands of renewal policy transactions through a very narrow window of time using Maple’s Aspire Information System.



Maple Tech’s Aspire System is real-time, web-based and will be the automation backbone that will handle this high volume of transactional processing electronically and over the Internet. Through Fiduciary’s producer-level deployment, brokers will be able to service their clientele efficiently through Aspire’s real-time capabilities, affording customers unparalleled convenience. Aspire will issue FH1 vehicle identification cards, policies and NYC Taxi & Limousine certification documentation instantaneously.



Peter Skenderis, Fiduciary’s CEO said: “Maple’s Aspire system is the best in class for our industry. Unlike other systems, Aspire addresses every aspect of our business requirements with efficiency, accuracy and speed, and now it will also serve our brokers with the same diligence. Maple Technologies, in designing their Aspire System, offers a state-of-the-art technology that is unmatched and unrivaled in our industry, and which has become the driving force behind our business approach.”



Maple Tech’s Aspire System will also satisfy Fiduciary’s compliance with DMV’s IIES requirements; a daily electronic data stream reporting coverage status for each of Fiduciary’s insured vehicles.



“We are pleased to be able to offer clients like Fiduciary superior processing efficiencies to streamline their business workflow.” said Nicholas Teetelli, CEO of Maple Technologies. “Our Aspire System is truly a remarkable tool and offers any client scalability and productivity capacity.”



About Fiduciary Insurance Company of America

Fiduciary Insurance Company of America is domiciled, admitted and licensed as a property and casualty insurance carrier in the State of New York. Fiduciary’s underwriting focus primarily consists of Commercial Automobile Liability and New York State Disability Benefits coverages.



About Maple Technologies, LLC

Maple Technologies, LLC, with corporate offices out of Manalapan, New Jersey, is a software development company whose primary focus is web application development for the insurance industry. Its main product, Aspire, is a comprehensive web-based Internet insurance policy and claim management system. Aspire boasts cutting edge technologies that combine intuitive user interfaces with intelligent data structures. Through integration of the latest in web and database technologies, Aspire allows real time access to data while offering full policy and claim management capabilities that respond quickly.

