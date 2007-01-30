Maple Technologies Introduces Bulk Data Entry Capability for its Property & Casualty Insurer Clients

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2007 --Maple’s flagship product, Aspire, includes a comprehensive policy management system that was recently enhanced to provide even greater user-functionality for Maple’s clients. Insurance carriers and MGA’s, who deal with large risk schedules for their insureds, will now be able to take full advantage of a simple “copy and paste” type functionality to complete their data entry needs. This will allow Aspire users to complete data entry in seconds what previously took hours, or in some instances even days.



Maple’s developers also added intelligence to the copy and paste functionality. As Aspire performs data entry function through the paste operation, Aspire also simultaneously examines each subject of insurance being entered into the schedule, coding and classifying each based on underwriting rules and rating algorithms inherent to Aspire’s logical process.



“This is truly a remarkable productivity enhancement,” said Nicholas Teetelli, Maple’s CEO. “This will free up resources allowing our clients greater productivity opportunity.”



Aspire’s copy and paste enhancement is currently available for all clients as well as for new system deployments.



About Maple Technologies, LLC

Maple Technologies, LLC, with corporate offices out of Manalapan, New Jersey, is a software development company whose primary focus is web application development for the insurance industry. Its main product, Aspire, is a comprehensive web-based Internet insurance policy and claim management system. Aspire boasts cutting edge technologies that combine intuitive user interfaces with intelligent data structures. Through integration of the latest in web and database technologies, Aspire allows real time access to data while offering full policy and claim management capabilities that respond quickly.

