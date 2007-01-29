Litigation Solution, Inc. Announces BankruptcyMailOuts.com

Dallas, TX and New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2007 --Litigation Solution, Inc., a regional leader in litigation support services and Bankruptcy mailing services has launched Bankruptcymailouts.com, a web portal for Bankruptcy and legal mailing fulfillment services. Bankruptcy attorneys, corporate council and shareholder groups can now easily upload legal notices for printing and mailing via the U.S. Postal Service with a certificate of fulfillment from Litigation Solution, Inc.



Litigation Solution, Inc. (LSI) currently provides bankruptcy and shareholder notification services for Fortune 500 companies mailing millions of notices per client on large bankruptcy cases involving privately held and publicly traded companies. Bankruptcy attorneys, corporate council and shareholder groups can now upload, via a secure server, a master document and mailing list file and then make a selection of print options to have notices printed, stuffed in envelopes, and mailed via the U.S. Postal Service many times in the same day in quantities in the tens of thousands. LSI can also provide Coding Accuracy Support System (CASS) and National Change of Address (NCOA) processing and also provides a certification report of addressees mailed to.



All notices processed by Litigation Solution, Inc. are printed and stuffed in a secure facility. Litigation Solution, Inc. is a full service litigation support company offering a full range of services to the legal and corporate legal departments, with highly trained and experienced personnel. Their ability to automate the mail out process and the use of technology has given them the ability to produce large mail outs timely at a fraction of the traditional cost.



“We are excited to have automated our processes and implemented this secure portal enabling us to serve both our existing customers and expand nationally.” said Terry Vaughan, CEO of Litigation Solution, Inc. owner of Bankruptcymailouts.com. “The simplistic interface, one stop solution and competitive prices are compelling for both small and large mailings.”



About Litigation Solution, Inc.

Litigation Solution Inc., founded in 1994 to provide copy and administrative services to law firms and corporate legal departments, today provides litigation support services including computer forensics, electronic discovery, document imaging, and trial support services including; audio visual services and graphics services for law firms and corporate legal departments. As one of the few companies with Licensed Private Investigators and Certified Forensic Computer Examiners on staff, Litigation Solution is fully compliant with the Texas laws for computer evidence collection and provides expert witness services for forensic matters.



Additional information for Litigation Solution, Inc. and mailing services is available at www.LSILegal.com and www.BankruptcyMailOuts.com

