Victorian Epicure Selects BatchMaster ERP

Laguna Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2007 --Victorian Epicure, located on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Canada in an 80,000 sq. ft. facility recently selected ERP leader BatchMaster. Victorian Epicure, marketing under the banner of Epicure Selections, is a food and cookware company specializing in gourmet spice blends, rubs, and jellies. They are a unique organization in their niche since their marketing is done primarily through a direct-to-consumer distribution model via their thousands of field sales consultants, who facilitate in-home sales parties (similar to Tupperware or Mary Kay Cosmetics) and follow a multi-level-marketing (MLM) business expansion.



This past June, Victorian Epicure decided they wanted to proceed with a complete review of BatchMaster. After performing interviews to understand the tasks and critical issues of each major role within their organization, BatchMaster prepared a demonstration that included the company’s business processes and how the ERP software would address critical issues of inventory management, forecasting, planning and production scheduling; this was especially important since the company has several raw materials that are shipped from overseas.



Victorian Epicure required a product that could be integrated with their web-based sales system; the company leaders were adamant about not replacing that core existing technology. The decision was made and the company ordered 10-users of the BatchMaster Enterprise solution with MRP/MPS and eConnect for the integration with their sales system.



The bulk of the implementation process starts in January 2007 following a busy holiday season.



BatchMaster assists with compliance regulations applied to the process manufacturing industry, including the Bio Terrorism Act, HACCP, 21 CFR Part 11, and MSDS. Using BatchMaster for new and current product development includes the use of formula management, laboratory, and samples management to bring dependability to the process manufacturing warehouse. To provide flawless process manufacturing benefits, BatchMaster also offers material and capacity planning. If a product is formula- or recipe-based, it is likely BatchMaster Process Manufacturing ERP will improve operating effectiveness and efficiencies.



