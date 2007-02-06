Encompix ETO ERP Positions Positech for the Future

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2007 --Positech, short for “positioning technology,” was founded in 1976, and was formally known as Mefferd Industries, a manufacturer of hydraulic cylinders and manifolds. In 1977, Positech responded to the changing needs of American manufacturing by designing and building hydraulic powered manipulators. Today, Positech has 75 employees located at its Laurens, Iowa, headquarters.



“We selected Encompix after extensive research and because of their excellent ETO customer references,” said Kent Radford, CFO and COO of Positech. “Because Encompix is designed for ETO companies, we are expecting to see a reduction in the effort required to enter data. We plan to further automate our processes with the introduction of Encompix’s bar code data collection solution.”



Positech’s engineers also will take advantage of the SolidWorks® ERP Integration for Encompix, allowing them to automatically create bills of material, thereby saving time as well as and reducing the opportunity for human error.



“Encompix is fully integrated and covers all areas of our business. The improved data accuracy, especially in job costing, will provide our management team with better information, enabling us to run the business more effectively,” said Radford.



Encompix (www.encompix.com) a business unit of Made2Manage Systems, has filled the manufacturing software requirements of engineer-to-order companies since 1992. The company name reflects a commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



About Made2Manage Systems Inc.



With more than 2,150 customers worldwide, Made2Manage Systems Inc. has a 20-year track record of delivering enterprise resource planning software and a broad range of services that meet the unique market specifications of more than 30 manufacturing sectors, including industrial and commercial machinery, fabricated metals, rubber and plastics, electronics, analytical and measuring equipment, furniture and fixtures, durable goods, and metals, wire and cable. Made2Manage Systems’ sustained leadership position in the ERP marketplace is built on a commitment to fostering productive, long-lasting customer relationships, developing a quality product line based on unique industry specifications, and providing excellence in customer support and professional services.

