Detect Unknown Devices and Find Correct Drivers

Shanghai, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2007 --GoldSolution Software announces the release of Driver Magician 3.1, a unique utility for the Windows operating system that detects unknown devices, backs up, restores and updates device drivers with ease.



A device driver is a specific type of computer software, it acts like a translator between device and programs that use the device. All devices in computers will be useless without correct drivers. We often meet the situation where we lost device drivers diskettes or we don't know what devices are in computers. It will take a lot of time to find correct drivers on the Internet.



Driver Magician can help you detect unknown devices in computers and give downloading link of correct device drivers. Database of unknown devices in Driver Magician contains more than 20,000 devices, and it will continually add more devices. After unknown devices are detected, it will provide a link to download correct driver. When correct drivers are installed, Driver Magician can back them up and save them in a compressed file or an auto-setup file for next-time usage.



Most hardware manufacturers recommend you download the latest official (non beta) drivers on a regular basis to keep your computer running correctly. Driver Magician has a built in database of the latest drivers, therefore it greatly simplifies the process of driver update and improve hardware performance obviously.



Driver Magician is the right choice for unknown devices detection, device driver backup, restoration and update. It is both affordable to every computer user and a real value.



System Requirements

Driver Magician will run under Windows 98, Me, 2000, XP, 2003 and Vista on an Intel-based 586 PC or greater. The program requires 32 MB of RAM and 5 MB disk space to install.



Price and Availability

Driver Magician is available now. The price for single user license is $29.95 USD. A trial version is available from the GoldSolution Software web site at:

http://www.drivermagician.com



EVALUATION COPIES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST

