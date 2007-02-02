Recover lost or forgotten passwords for OpenOffice.org Draw documents with OpenOffice Draw Password Recovery

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2007 --OpenOffice Draw Password Recovery, available at http://www.intelore.com, enables recovery of lost passwords for OpenOffice.org Draw documents. OpenOffice Draw Password Recovery will benefit almost any user of OpenOffice.org Draw because it can recover lost passwords and remove document ReadOnly protection. The program offers a friendly interface for effortless recovery and advanced recovery methods.



OpenOffice Draw Password Recovery makes Draw password recovery downright simple. It provides a friendly interface and a carefully chosen feature set to let users recover passwords almost hands down. Even users who are not exposed to computer technologies can learn how to use OpenOffice Draw Password Recovery in a few minutes and then instantly recover open-document passwords and remove ReadOnly protection to make the document editable again. In recovering passwords, the program uses a combination of proven recovery methods that ensure successful recovery results. OpenOffice Draw Password Recovery supports the following document formats: OpenDocument Drawing (*.odg, *.sxd) and OpenDocument Drawing Template (*.otg, *.std).



For more information and a free evaluation version of OpenOffice Draw Password Recovery, please visit http://www.intelore.com/draw-password-recovery.php



About Intelore: Founded in 2002, the company provides password recovery and security-related solutions.



Company website: http://www.intelore.com/

Product page link: http://www.intelore.com/draw-password-recovery.php

Download link: http://www.intelore.com/draw/draw-password-recovery.exe