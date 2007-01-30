Winn Technology Group Announces 2006 Employee of the Year

Palm Harbor, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2007 --Winn Technology Group, a leading marketer of business-to-business technology products and services, recently announced at its monthly meeting that Sheri Mitchell is Employee of the Year for 2006.



Going into her seventh year as a Senior Project Manager, Ms. Mitchell has earned a reputation as one of Winn Technology Group’s most highly regarded employees. Her responsibilities include being the primary interface for client programs, coordinating training and monitoring sessions, allocating internal resources, overseeing scripting, managing client reporting, and bearing the burden for the overall success of each project she handles. Sheri directs some of the largest and most complex programs at Winn, yet she still manages to maintain of the highest renewal rates at the company.



Sheri also took on a major responsibility in 2006, assuming a number of obligations for her direct supervisor who was out on maternity leave. Her ability to undertake such a great burden while still shining in her primary role made Ms. Mitchell the clear choice for Employee of the Year – she was the landslide winner in Winn Technology Group’s democratic nomination process.



Prior to her tenure at Winn, Sheri was employed by Flooring America as the Operations Manager for three retail stores and two warehouses. She graduated from the University of South Florida in 1997, holds a degree in Computer Science, and is also pursuing a degree in Business Administration.



Nancy Burkhart, Director of Client Services and Operations, was reached for comment, “I have been lucky enough to work with Sheri Mitchell for over six years now. She is truly a pleasure to work with and is consistently going above and beyond her responsibilities to ensure the success of her programs. She excels at employee and client communication and has a knack for bringing out the best in her colleagues. Sheri has assisted me in building the strongest project management team in Winn Technology Group’s history, and for that, we all owe her a debt of gratitude.”



About Winn Technology Group, Inc.



Winn Technology Group Inc. is a privately-held marketing solutions company headquartered in Palm Harbor, Florida. Focusing exclusively on the technology marketplace, Winn has earned the respect of over 600 technology companies, many of whom continually subscribe to its B2B marketing services including Demand Generation, Database Solutions, Event Marketing, and Primary Research. For more information, visit www.winntech.net

