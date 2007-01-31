SurveyFacile.com Web-Based Survey Tool is Coming on Strong

Leesburg, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2007 --TreeLife Solutions LLC, a leading developer of Custom web based software today announced the launch of it's new Online Survey Software, the latest addition to TreeLife Solutions LLC expanding product range of market-leading, accessible, affordable and exciting Online Survey Software.



SurveyFacile.com provides users with exciting new options when it comes to creating, distributing, collecting data and analyzing online surveys. Simpler to use than all existing Online Survey Software on the market, the SurveyFacile.com from TreeLife Solutions LLC, represents a paradigm shift in thinking across all sectors.



Designed around the knowledge that new web-based technology, SurveyFacile.com offers a range of exciting features. These include:



Survey Design Options



* Design from scratch

* Use logo

* Thank you page

* Allows redirect to any URL after survey submission

* Allows expiration date

* Panel Management



Question



* Pick one - with or without comments

* Check box

* List box

* Single line text response

* Multi-line text response

* Most preferred matrix

* Must answer

* Hide question

* Re-arrange sequence of questions



Survey Distribution



* Email survey link

* Web page pop-up

* Link to survey on your web site



Report Features



* Online report

* View individual results

* Graphical output

* PDF Report Print



About TreeLife Solutions LLC:

TreeLife Solutions LLC is a leading Web development company. Based in Leesburg Virginia, the company's goal is to have an easy-to-use, On-Demand web based survey for businesses of all sizes by the end of the decade.



More information about the company and its products is available at www.TreeLifeSolutions.com.

