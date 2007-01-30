The Million Word Site Soars Steadily Toward Its Goal

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2007 --As pixel sites are losing their impact, interest is steadily turning toward The Million Word Site, which allows users to purchase the exclusive right to a word or phrase (for eight dollars, reduced from fifteen dollars during the beta period) and then to use it either to drive traffic to their own sites or to build a mini-site on the Million Word Site itself. In addition, as spring approaches, it will soon be possible to sell, auction, rent or trade words that have already been purchased. A social networking feature, consisting so far of a blog and forums that are in development stage, adds to the appeal of the site.



The Million Word Site owes its steady success to its originality, functionality, and the willingness of its creator and operator, Itzhak Schier, to assist users in making the most of the words they purchase.



In addition, Schier, a respected member of the Chabad-Lubavitch Chassidic Jewish community, is grateful toward the support which he gets from his community worldwide; many of the initial purchases came from businessmen, rabbis, and Internet enthusiasts within Chabad worldwide. But he has many users from all over the world and from all backgrounds, from a dermatologist in sunny California to a web hosting firm in frigid Russia (which Schier himself called home from 1992-2005). He looks forward to welcoming French, Spanish, German, Italian and Portuguese speaking users, as the site is set up to accept words in any Latin alphabet, as well as words transliterated from other alphabets such as Russian and Hebrew.



Now, according to Itzhak Schier, who is known as “ZiQui Million” on his site: “I am making yet another push both to my own community and to the wider Internet world tonight as I get further and further toward critical mass. Most every user who joins ends up loving the site, and many of my users end up making additional purchases a day or even a couple of weeks after the original purchase. It’s clearly only a matter of days, or even hours, before this thing soars.”



But today (1/29/2007), Itzhak Schier was actually only too happy for a quiet day on his site, as it marked “Yud Shvat,” one of the most important days on the Chabad-Lubavitch Chassidic calendar. He knows that very soon, he’ll be back to his enthusiastic handling of the stream, if not the storm, of new and returning users.



