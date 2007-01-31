Joie de Vivre Hospitality Selects ServePath to Provide a Highly

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2007 --ServePath, a leading dedicated server provider and hosting specialist, today announced that Joie de Vivre Hospitality, the largest boutique hotel company in California, has chosen ServePath for hosting, colocation and consulting services. Joie de Vivre Hospitality selected ServePath based on the company’s ability to architect and deliver a scalable and secure managed colocation solution to capture day-to-day accounting data, critical to operating its more than 30 locations.



Joie de Vivre Hospitality, based in San Francisco, currently operates 30 hotels and eight restaurants. The company was looking for a highly customized solution to address its complex requirements, which included building a robust, scalable architecture that would serve as a stable foundation for integrating each of its hotels and restaurants into a centrally controlled and secure environment. Besides providing state-of-the art collocation and network services, ServePath implemented a redundant failover network and architecture. This included integrating its network connection at ServePath with the company’s virtual private network (VPN), which is distributed to each hotel and restaurant location. ServePath’s solution also provides security for Joie de Vivre Hospitality’s data as well as its physical equipment, which is located in ServePath’s world class, San Francisco data center.



“Joie de Vivre Hospitality talked to a number of hosting providers about our need for a hands-on vendor who could supply all the services we need and incorporate them in one managed solution,” said Michael Stano, director of IT, Joie de Vivre Hospitality. “ServePath won out over some large competitors based on its ability to put together a unique, multifaceted solution. In addition to providing hosting, colocation and specialized applications for us, they’re also serving as the project manager. We don’t have to worry about any of the details, because ServePath is handling the entire project, while keeping our budgetary concerns in mind.”



“It’s exciting to work with the premier boutique hotel operator in California, Joie de Vivre Hospitality,” said John Keagy, president, ServePath. “What ServePath has put together for Joie de Vivre Hospitality is unique to their needs, which is what we do best—provide customized, cost-effective solutions for our customers. We look forward to a long and successful relationship with Joie de Vivre Hospitality as its portfolio continues to grow.”



