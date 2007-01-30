Maintenance Pack 2 for Kaspersky Anti-Virus 6.0 and Kaspersky Internet Security 6.0 Provides Compatibility With Windows Vista

Woburn, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2007 --Kaspersky Lab, a leading developer of secure content management solutions, announces the release of Maintenance Pack 2 for Kaspersky Internet Security 6.0 and Kaspersky Anti-Virus 6.0, personal products that protect computers against IT threats. An essential new feature introduced in Maintenance Pack 2 is support for Windows Vista, the new Microsoft operating system.



Kaspersky Internet Security 6.0 and Kaspersky Anti-Virus 6.0 represent the latest generation of IT security products developed by Kaspersky Lab. Kaspersky Anti-Virus 6.0 protects the computer against penetration of malicious programs, while Kaspersky Internet Security 6.0 is an integrated solution that protects the PC against all types of IT threats, including malicious programs, spyware, hacker attacks, network fraud and spam. Importantly, the antivirus component of Kaspersky Internet Security 6.0 includes all the capabilities of Kaspersky Anti-Virus 6.0.



The second Maintenance Pack was developed within a short time of the release of Maintenance Pack 1 in order to offer integrated protection against all types of cyber threats available to users of Windows Vista, the new operating system that Microsoft released today, January 30. Earlier antivirus product versions are not compatible with Vista because of the operating system's new architecture. With Maintenance Pack 2, Kaspersky Internet Security 6.0 and Kaspersky Anti-Virus 6.0 will be fully compatible with both the 32-bit and the 64-bit versions of Windows Vista.



At the same time, Maintenance Pack 2 includes all the features and additions that were included in the first Maintenance pack, including full-scale support for Windows XP 64-bit Edition, extended on-demand scanning functionality, a number of improvements to the proactive defense module and protection of Windows Task Manager against injection of malicious dynamic-link libraries (dll).



Maintenance Pack 2 for these products can be downloaded on their respective Product Updates pages (version 6.0.2.614):



* Maintenance Pack 2 for Kaspersky Internet Security 6.0:

http://www.kaspersky.com/productupdates?chapter=186437046



* Maintenance Pack 2 for Kaspersky Anti-Virus 6.0

http://www.kaspersky.com/productupdates?chapter=186435857



