Nick Rogers to Head PMA's EMEA Large-Screen Displays Market Information Efforts

Menlo Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2007 --Pacific Media Associates (PMA), the global market information experts on large-screen displays, today announced that Nick Rogers has joined PMA’s global team of industry experts. He will be responsible for continued improvement in the accuracy and completeness of PMA's coverage of the market for large-screen displays—including front projectors, rear projection, and flat panel displays—and mounts for projectors and flat panels in the EMEA region by focusing on the manufacturers, distribution channel participants, and users in that region.



Nick Rogers is Director of Research for EMEA, based close to London, England, and covering Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Nick spent the past 12 years heading up Hitachi’s front projector business in EMEA, where he recruited a network of distributors covering all the major countries in the region. He was responsible for the product management of presentation products, including sales and marketing. Before entering the projector business, Nick spent 12 years in charge of sales and marketing of Hitachi’s monitor and data storage products in the UK, later looking after the A/V and security products businesses across Europe. Prior to Hitachi, Nick worked in sales and marketing in the semiconductor industry. Long a client of PMA, this experience has given him a unique insight into clients’ requirements for market data and information. He holds a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering from Southampton University in the U.K.



About Pacific Media Associates

Pacific Media specializes in global display market information, covering all large-screen display categories: front projectors, plasma and LCD TVs, and rear-projection displays. Their Large-Screen Displays Industry Service family of publications provides detailed worldwide quarterly updates (sell-in data and forecasts) on large-screen display markets, newsletters on new products and other key industry developments, monthly advertised price tracking, ad hoc analyses, and annual Web surveys of North American end users (including organizations and individual consumers) and both North American and EMEA resellers/retailers. Their Large-Screen Displays Tracking Service family of monthly reports offers timely sell-through data and analysis on unit sales, true volume-weighted street prices, and inventories of large-screen displays sold by leading North American retailers, resellers, and distributors. Pacific Media Associates was established by Dr. William Coggshall, who was previously a co-founder of Dataquest and helped start the syndicated high-tech market information business. The company headquarters is at 1060 Siskiyou Drive, Menlo Park, CA 94025. Telephone +1 650-561-9020 www.pacificmediaassociates.com

