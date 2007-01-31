When Is a Book Not a Book?

Randolph, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2007 --It’s easy to print your manuscript these days and make it look like a book. . If you can write it, and someone can digitize it, then you can put it a finished copy of it on your bookshelf in a matter of weeks. But that doesn’t mean what you have is a book.



For a printed manuscript to be a real book, it has to be in the distribution channels. People must be able to order it. You have to work on marketing, selling, distributing and promoting your book – if you really want to have a book.



Successful book marketing, selling, distribution, and publicity don’t exactly require advanced degrees or special talents or even luck. They just require information, and once you have that, you have all the tools you need to turn your manuscript into a viable book project. The information you need to get started is on the Web. But where are the answers to the most basic questions when you need them? And how do you even find out what those basic questions are?



In her new e-book, How to Market, Sell, Distribute, and Promote Your Book: Critical, Hard-to-Find Information for Authors and Publishers ($24.99), independent book promotion specialist Stacey J. Miller provides answers to such questions as:



* How can you let Oprah Winfrey's producers know about your book?

* How can you pitch your book to the buyers at major chain bookstores?

* How can you establish a business relationship with Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com so you can sell your book online?

* How can you find a book distributor to get your work into other book-selling channels?

* How can you create media lists, and how can you contact book review editors?



Almost anyone can self-publish a book, but the difference between creating a potential book (one that can be ordered if anyone ever hears about it) and creating an actual book (one that people are actually reading) is knowing what to do after your plans for publication are in place … and while your topic is still hot, and you’re still interested in using your book as a vehicle for building brand, increasing your credibility, making money, or fulfilling your life-long dream of being a real author. Don’t let the lack of knowledge stop you from taking the next step on your journey of being a respected published author of a real book.



Stacey J. Miller is a book promotion specialist and founder of S. J. Miller Communications, an independent book publicity firm. Visit her online at http://www.bookpr.com/bookpromotionbook.htm.

