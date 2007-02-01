MLC PR Signs MTV Real World Denver Star Davis Mallory

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2007 --M. Loring Communications, LLC announced today that MTV Real World Denver star, Davis Mallory, has signed on for their services. Mallory, 23, a current star on the show’s 18th season, has decided to put his graduate school aspirations on a long-term hiatus. After some recent offers being thrown his way, he has decided that his passion is in the entertainment industry. In fact, Mallory is already in talks about a comedy role with an independent filmmaker based in Los Angeles. He is also scheduled appear in the upcoming Real World Road Rules Challenge: The Inferno 3, coming in 2007.



“We are extremely enthusiastic about our new relationship with Davis Mallory. There are already so many opportunities coming along for Davis; we look forward to working with him to achieve his career goals,” says Mona Loring, President of M. Loring Communications.



Although Mallory acquired a Business & Medicine degree from Stetson University in May 2006, his Real World experience has opened his eyes to opportunities in the entertainment industry. He plans to move to Los Angeles from Atlanta, Ga. in the summer of 2007. “Atlanta is great, but there are a number of reasons why I want to move to L.A. Most of them have to do with my career but there are also a couple personal reasons,” Mallory shares.



Check out The Real World: Denver online or Wednesday nights on MTV at 10 p.m. ET/PT.



