e-Zest Plans To Showcase Its Outsourced Software Product Development Excellence At CeBIT 2007

Pune, Maharashtra, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2007 --From 15th to 21st March 07, e-Zest will showcase its Outsourced Software Product Development excellence at booth H08-11 in India Pavilion stand C 16, Hall No. 08 of CeBIT 2007 specially designated for IT Outsourcing Services.



e-Zest plans to showcase key OSPD offerings covering entire product development lifecycle, including New Product Design and Development, Feature Enhancement, Product Platform Migration, Software Product Testing, Software Product Maintenance and Support, Product Release and license Management & Software Product Packaging for distribution.



Devendra Deshmukh CEO mentioned with proud, “With an impeccable track record, satisfied customers and a nine year focus in this area, e-Zest is emerging as one of the leader in OSPD category. e-Zest utilizes its product development expertise and product development and engineering frameworks to provide end-to-end product development services to our ISV clients.”



“At e-Zest we believe that software product development is different from custom software development and requires extra skills and competencies apart from handling project life-cycle phases. e-Zest understands that outsourced product development(OPD) requires the offshore team to work in very close collaboration with the client's product engineering team.” Said COO Amol Pande.



Ashish Gupta CTO proclaimed “e-Zest has developed many products for customers over the years and refined the methodology to meet the demands of effective product development environments. Our product development and engineering framework spans from conceptualization, architecture, design, development, testing, deployment and enhancements to porting and ongoing support. “



At CeBit 2007 e-Zest will be represented by its top leadership team members Mr. Devendra Deshmukh (CEO), Mr. Ashish Gupta (CTO). Also client relationship team member Mr. Umesh Kulkarni (Business Development Manager) and Mr. Satish Chavan (Lead Solution Architect Group) will be available for meeting.



e-Zest participation in Cebit 2007 will facilitate visitors (CIO, CXO of ISVs, IT managers and other IT decision makers) opportunity to understand its services, technology and business domain capabilities.



If you are interested in meeting e-Zest representative at predefined time and place at CeBIT or your office in Europe then please register on www.e-zest.net

