Future Hosting Introduces Hybrid Virtual Private Servers

Livonia, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2007 --Future Hosting (http://www.futurehosting.biz), an Internet Solutions provider serving small to medium sized businesses internationally, introduced today its revolutionary managed Hybrid Virtual Private Server services, combining the flexibility of Virtual Hosting with the power and scalability of Dedicated Hosting.



Starting at only $139.95 monthly, the new Hybrid VPS plans feature either Plesk or cPanel control panel platforms, and run on between 1GB and 4GB of server RAM, depending upon the size of the plan. Plans are hosted on CentOS 4-powered servers and include 8 IP addresses.



“As a strong competitor in both the Dedicated and VPS hosting markets, we are well aware that many of our clients would be best suited with an intermediary solution that combines the strengths of each,” said Vikram Patel, Future Hosting CEO.



Robust system security and monitoring represent a strong benefit of Hybrid VPS solutions. All servers are protected by Cisco hardware firewalls, and are fully managed, thereby eliminating the need for users to possess advanced technical knowledge or hire independent server administrators.



“Web hosting today can often be visualized on a continuum, with fully managed shared solutions dominating one side, and unmanaged dedicated or collocated solutions dominating the other. Until now, however, the industry has yet to see a hybridized solution that truly encompasses the strengths of both,” said Patel. “We’re leading the way to change that.”



Clients hosted on Hybrid VPS plans will have the ability to easily switch between available plans, by either upgrading or downgrading.



About Future Hosting, LLC.

Founded in 2000, Future Hosting is privately held leading Internet Solutions provider specializing in managed hosting, including both Dedicated Servers and Virtual Private Servers. The company has built a strong reputation for its high-quality customer service, innovative pricing models, and 3-hour Service Level Agreement. Future Hosting is based in Livonia, Michigan.

