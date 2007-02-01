SkinCrafter Adds New Wrinkle to Skin Making Program

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2007 --DMSoft Technologies announces the addition of a new and useful feature to its popular 2.5 SkinCrafter program that makes jagged edges smoother in custom-made Windows skins to create more beautifully rendered frames and windows. This program is compatible with Win98/ME/NT/2K/2003/XP and is a mature, stable, and comprehensive GUI design software solution that allows designers to create custom skins for their new or legacy Windows based applications.



With its exclusive skin maker library, implemented as a standard Windows ActiveX control, SkinCrafter allows designers to design unique styles using creative special effects for fully interactive GUI development and more. SkinCrafter is compatible with a large range of development languages, tools, and frameworks including Visual Basic, Visual C++, Delphi, Borland C++ Builder, Microsoft DotNet, and the Win32 SDK.



The smoother edges are made possible through DMSoft Technologies’ per-pixel-alpha frames support. Through this per-pixel-alpha blending feature, semitransparent skins will function properly under Windows 2000 and later. No code change is required, only a skin replacement. This and other outstanding and useful features are now available through the newest version of SkinCrafter 2.5.



Other useful features available through SkinCrafter 2.5 include:



• Import of .msstyles skins

The very huge amount of skins is now accessible to SkinCrafter users. Designers may find .msstyles they like and with a simple option import them to SkinBuilder and then convert to .skf format.



• SkinBuilder interface improved.

SkinBuilder now has an option to set an image or color to the background. This would enhance a preview area giving a chance to see how your skins look when covering light or dark background.



Additional information about Per-pixel-alpha frames support is available at http://www.skincrafter.com/semitransparent_skins.html



Find more information about importing .msstyles at http://www.skincrafter.com/import_msstyles.html



About DMSoft Technologies

DMSoft Technologies is one of the world leading companies in user interface design development. It is in business since 2000 and is expanding the range of services constantly.



Download demo install packages from the following locations:

ActiveX: http://www.skincrafter.com/cgi-bin/sws/go.pl?distr=375876122

.Net VS 2005: http://www.skincrafter.com/cgi-bin/sws/go.pl?distr=375876124

.Net VS 2003: http://www.skincrafter.com/cgi-bin/sws/go.pl?distr=375876123

