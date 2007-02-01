Rhonda Hill Wilson Appears on It’s Your Call with Lynn Doyle – Is Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream Still Alive

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2007 --Rhonda Hill Wilson, Esquire, of Philadelphia joined the panel of It’s Your Call with Lynn Doyle on January 15, 2007. Ms. Hill Wilson commented on whether Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream was still alive today. She also discussed the progress and the work that still needs to be done in the African American community in order to truly fulfill Dr. King's dream.



It's Your Call with Lynn Doyle" is an Emmy Award-winning, issues-oriented talk show that begins where the nightly news stops. It's part news/talk and part barometer gauging the attitude and emotions of people throughout the viewing area of CN8, The Comcast Network from Maine to Virginia, and Washington, D.C.



Hill Wilson is an award-winning attorney who has been practicing law for nearly three decades in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She concentrates her practice in nursing home negligence, while also handling medical malpractice, catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, motor vehicle accident and premises liability matters.



She brings a high level of integrity and compassion to her practice. Hill Wilson has been named one of the Top Black Lawyers in the Tri- State Area by The Network Journal, she has received the Presidential Award from the National Bar Association, she’s been made a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and she has been listed in Who’s Who in American Law, just to name a few.



Aside from practicing law, Hill Wilson can be heard on Philadelphia AM radio as the hosts of “Truth Rising” which is on WURD 900-AM, Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, go to www.rhwilson.com.

