Inaugural Issue of Gritty Business Buzz Released By the Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce

Tacoma, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2007 --The Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce (VACOC) has just launched its newest resource for small business owners. The Gritty Business Buzz, a resource of savvy insights for the indomitable entrepreneur, makes its debut this month. The newsletter wil be published the second Wedneday each month.



The newsletter includes five key areas that address the constant needs of small business owners: business management, marketing and networking, outsourcing/Virtual Assistance, stress reduction and technology and software.



Danielle Keister, founder of the Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce, explains, "We strive to meet the needs of the small business owner who is running a solo or small to mid-sized business. We know the small business entrepreneur is always looking for ideas, products and services to run smarter, more efficiently and more productively while getting the most value for their dollar."



The Gritty Business Buzz will address all of these functions and provide business owners with resources and information they need to meet their business goals.



The premiere issue of Gritty Business Buzz hit the Web on January 10. New readers can subscribe to the newsletter at http://www.virtualassistantnetworking.com/grittybusinessbuzz.htm



Everyone who is interested in learning more about Virtual Assistance, and its professional providers is encourage to visit the Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce at http://www.VirtualAssistantNetworking.com.



ABOUT THE VACOC: The Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce is a professional association of Virtual Assistants worldwide dedicated to helping Virtual Assistants build smarter, more successful businesses, and providing free tools and resources for business owners to connect with qualified, professional Virtual Assistants. For more information or to join, visit http://www.VirtualAssistantNetworking.com



ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Danielle Taylor is the Press Release Communications Officer for the VACOC. She is president of Taylor-Made Virtual Assistance where she provides clients with professional administrative support and executive office management. Visit her site at http://www.TaylorVA.com to learn more.

