Home Tutoring Business Offers Entrepreneurs Financial Success and Financial Freedom

Newbury Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2007 --Laurie Hurley, founder and CEO of Bright Apple Tutoring, Inc. a tutoring referral business, and Home Tutoring Business, has enjoyed financial success and financial freedom since opening her business in 2002. And, each year as the educational industry continued to grow and more and more parents realized the benefits of one–on-one tutoring, Hurley’s business continued to excel. In 2005, Hurley began making this same opportunity available to others through her Home Tutoring Business Packages and since then, has seen dozens succeed in their own tutoring referral business.



Hurley states, “When I started out I made some mistakes, learned from them, and developed a distinct style of marketing myself and my business. At times I learned the hard way what didn’t work. It often cost me money, but I used every opportunity to improve upon my service and expand my home-based business. In the Home Tutoring Business Manual© I share my successes and failures and give the buyer the knowledge and business ideas to build a successful company. One of the hardest aspects of starting a new business is feeling like you are doing it alone. With HTB, our business packages provide on-going support and advice, which is like having a personalized business coach and mentor to help you grow your business.”



Home Tutoring Business Packages can assist anyone have the personal accomplishments and financial freedom of being a business owner with its easy step-by step format. You don’t have to be a tutor or have any background in education. HTB gives you the entrepreneurial edge to create a lucrative tutoring services; matching qualified educators with students for private in-home tutoring.



What buyers of the Home Tutoring Business Package can get:



- Complete Manual

- Accounting Software

- Personalized Website

- Personal Support

- Financing Available



How the Home Tutoring Business is different from other business models.



- No franchise fees

- No contracts

- No geographical limitations

- No royalties

- No prior education experience necessary



Entrepreneurs prefer to work hard for themselves rather than pay a large franchise fee and monthly royalties, which ultimately does not provide financial independence. Hurley’s package allows just that.



Hurley has been featured in various periodicals from Entrepreneur Magazine and Woman’s World Magazine, to Inside Business Newspaper. For more information on a Home Tutoring Business or to purchase a business package, please visit http://www.hometutoringbusiness.com or call 1-888-847-0033.

