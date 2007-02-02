Mcgruff the Crime Dog Helps Take a Bite out of Child Abduction

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2007 --The recent abductions of Ben Ownby and Shawn Hornbeck in Missouri are putting the spotlight on child safety. During a live interview on Fox News/Fox & Friends, Neil Arfmann, President of McGruff Safe Kids TID and McGruff offered proactive measures to parents and children on how kids can fight back to successfully escape their abductors. The four-minute Keeping Kids Safe segment aired live on Saturday, January 20, 2007 at 9:45 AM.



http://www.mcgruff-tid.com/foxnewsvideo.wmv



Teaching kids not to talk to strangers isn’t enough. The McGruff Safe Kids TID program offers children and their families important techniques for preventing and avoiding abduction. Statistics show that 60% of children who respond to an attack by immediately drawing attention to their situation get away. The program teaches kids how to avoid dangerous situations, how to respond if he/she is grabbed or attacked and the "secret password."



For free tips on how to keep your children safe, visit http://www.mcgruff-tid.com and click on the Safety Tips link.



Neil Arfmann, a retired Tampa Bay, FL police officer, is the President and cofounder of the McGruff Safe Kids Total Identification System, a company committed to the safety and education of America’s children. The McGruff Safe Kids TID System is a licensee of the National Crime Prevention Council. The National Crime Prevention Council features McGruff the Crime Dog and his slogan, "Take A Bite Out of Crime." Learn more about McGruff by visiting http://www.ncpc.org



To schedule an interview with Neil Arfmann, please call 888-209-4218 or e-mail neil@mcgruff-tid.com



McGruff the Crime Dog® and "Take A Bite Out Of Crime®" are registered trademarks of the National Crime Prevention Council, www.ncpc.org.



Arfmann Marketing, LLC is an official licensee of the National Crime Prevention Council

