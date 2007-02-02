Brazilian Mardi Grass a Night of Excitement in Seattle!

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2007 --Saturday, February 17, from 9pm to 1:30am, the BOMDEMAIS BAND, joined with the ACADEMY CHAMBER ORCHESTRA, will be playing for the "Brazilian Mardi Gras/Carnaval 2007", and bringing to the Northwest, the enthusiastic rhythms of Brasil through the samba, samba-reggae, pagode, marchinhas, frevo, axe, and pop music.



It's going to be an unexcused opportunity to experience the rhythms, the warmth, and the thrill of Carnaval in Brazil right here in Seattle.



Dancers in Suitable Costumes!



Find a colorful costume or some feathers to wear and come shake 'em with us!!



To help you getting warm for the dance, you can enjoy the national drink of Brasil: Caipirinha (pronounced ky-pee-reen-ya).



We promise to make you dance all night long.



DRAWINGS AND PRIZES for the Best Costume, the Best Dancer, etc.!!!!



Tickets are $20.00 and are on sale at select locations listed on www.temperodobrasil.net.



Part of the proceeds from this event will be donated to the social work of the Bahia Street - Breaking the cycle of poverty ... through education!

