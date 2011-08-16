New Recording Artist Breaking Records

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2011 --Have you heard of Jaime Wyatt? If not, you will soon. Jaime is one of the fastest climbing artists to hit the music scene in a long, long time. Her voice radiates experience and her “rootsy” grooves fit her like a favorite pair of jeans. “I popped in the CD and was really, really blown away,” recalls acclaimed songwriter-producer Pete Droge who co-wrote and produced several tracks for the singer-songwriter of the first time he heard Wyatt’s music. “What struck me most was the magnetism of her voice. It was so appealing. You hear it and you want to get closer to it. You can tell if somebody has that natural presence,” adds Droge. “Her voice glowed.”



Wyatt describes her material as roots rock with a pop sensibility. The roots part incorporates some blues and country influences, she elaborates, and there’s a little R&B groove sometimes, too. "There was a lot of singing in my family," she recalls of her childhood. "We were always listening to music and singing in the car on road trips from L.A. to Washington. "I used to make up songs when I was little. My mom gave me a harmonica, and I started writing songs with that." Wyatt said. By age 14 she was avidly writing lyrics in a notebook and working out chord progressions on guitar.



Jaime is currently participating in a YouTube Video Contest. You can check out her entry at:



http://www.youtube.com/user/jaimewyatt#p/a/u/0/g6eZttNb4zE



The new video features her new hit single “Believe”.