Deacom Delivers Single ERP Solution for Chemical Manufacturers

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2007 --Today process and mixed-mode manufacturers are seeking a single, integrated accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) package to solve their challenging business process issues. The requirements of such an ERP solution typically include the complete integration of accounting, lab management, regulatory reporting, production, point-of-sale, sales order entry, and inventory control within a single, robust system.



As an industrial adhesives manufacturer, Evans Adhesive sought to replace its partially intergraded accounting program and formula management software in early 2006. The goal of the project was to make business processes simpler and more efficient for the Columbus, OH-based supplier.



Controller Wil Liddil explains, “When we began our ERP replacement project, industry-specific functionality and ease-of-use topped our list of requirements. We wanted to steer away from general, complex software systems and focus on finding a system that was more designed for our manufacturing environment.”



During its ERP research phase, Evans Adhesive evaluated a number of batch process manufacturing ERP systems. Liddil found, however, that few systems fully satisfied their requirements.



“There are a number of ERP software systems available that are geared toward process manufacturers, yet many did not support our accounting, lab management, production, and job costing needs in one system,” says Liddil. “And costly customization was not an option for us.”



As a result, Evans Adhesive chose the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and ERP Software System in August of 2006. The DEACOM ERP System seamlessly links all areas of a process or mixed-mode manufacturer to give manufacturers a comprehensive view of their entire operation. For adhesive manufacturers in particular, the DEACOM System has a variety of features built in, like automatic MSDS generation directly from the manufacturer’s website and a number of modifiable regulatory reports.



Liddil says, “We were very impressed with the functionality of the DEACOM System during the demonstrations. Our management team, as well as our entire staff, felt that DEACOM was the right choice for Evans.”



Process and mixed-mode manufacturers may view an onsite demonstration of the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and ERP Software System at InformexUSA at booth #957 in San Francisco, CA on February 13-16, 2007.



About InformexUSA

Fully backed by the Synthetic Organic Chemical Manufacturers Association (SOCMA), InformexUSA is the largest show of its kind and the only US-based event with a targeted focus on custom chemical manufacturing, covering broad end-use markets such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, electronics, plastics, paints, and adhesives. For registration information, visit www.informex.com.



About Deacom, Inc.

Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM system seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

