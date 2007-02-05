Pacific Media Reports Fourth Quarter 2006 HDTV Sales Doubled Previous Year’s Total

Menlo Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2007 --Pacific Media Associates, the global market information experts on large-screen displays, reports that unit sales for consumer flat panel televisions in North America were up 101% for the fourth quarter of 2006 over the same quarter in 2005. Their Flat Panel Display Tracking Service also shows that unit sales in December were almost steady from November’s record levels, dipping just 2%.



“In December, we saw the average street price for consumer models rise slightly over November’s average even though prices for many individual models continued to decline,” according to Rosemary Abowd, PMA Vice President. ”The reason for the increase in average street price was due to buyers moving to premium-priced models, higher resolutions, and bigger screen sizes. As a result, revenues for December actually grew by 2% over November, resulting in the highest revenues for the year.”



The move to higher resolution models was clearly demonstrated by the fact that 1080p models accounted for nearly one-third of the total unit sales, and the majority of these were LCD models. 1080p demand has grown rapidly; just six months ago, it accounted for just 5% of the total unit sales.



Sony was the top-selling brand in consumer flat panel displays 30-inches or larger, with Samsung close behind in both unit and revenue share. The best-selling consumer model was the Panasonic TH-42PX60U, a 42” plasma HDTV with an average street price of $1,331.



Note: Data cited here is based on a sample of retailers and resellers, and is subject to sampling error.



