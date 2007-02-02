Average age of Canadians shopping online for life insurance announced by Kanetix

Toronto, ON, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2007 --Today, kanetix (www.kanetix.ca), Canada's insurance marketplace, released the results of a study that show the average age of shoppers getting online life insurance quotes through www.kanetix.ca/term-life-insurance was 42 in 2006.



“Life insurance is typically purchased when a person is going through the stages of life, typically referred to as life events,” explains Gregory Ellis, Co-founder of kanetix. “These are times in a person’s life, like getting married, starting a family, buying a home, starting a business and retiring, when financial protection is needed most. By age 42, most Canadians have reason to need life insurance, whether it’s to protect a mortgage, business partner or loved ones, and it only makes sense this is the average age when we come to fully appreciate and understand those needs.”



For Canadians in need of life insurance, whether due to a trigger like a life event or not, kanetix offers consumers access to instant, online life insurance quotes from some of Canada’s top life insurance companies. Easily available online through www.kanetix.ca/term-life-insurance, quotes for individual or joint Term 10, Term 20 or Term to 100 life insurance coverage with face values starting at $50,000 and going up to $2 million can be obtained. A person shopping for life insurance can quickly get quotes after answering 6 simple questions without having to provide their name, phone number or email. This is a real advantage the kanetix life insurance quote service offers consumers because it means they can shop anonymously until they are ready to take the next step.



About kanetix

Launched in October 1999, kanetix is Canada's only national, online insurance marketplace. The kanetix insurance information and shopping service brings consumers and insurance companies together in a one-stop shopping environment. Each day, thousands of consumers visit the kanetix website to compare insurance quotes from a variety of Canadian insurance companies. Users can select the insurance quote of their choice and choose to complete the application for coverage online or purchase their policy over the phone.



In addition to the insurance marketplace, kanetix is the leading provider of online insurance quotation technology and develops online quotation systems and websites for some of Canada's leading insurance providers.



