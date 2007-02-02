HometownQuotes Wins Big in Vegas

Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2007 --President and CEO of HometownQuotes Hunter Ingram, Chief Operating Officer and Affiliate Director Matt McWilliams and Assistant Affiliate Director Paul Cuiffo attended the conference in Vegas to invest time with prospective affiliates and meet many of the affiliates that promote the HometownQuotes web site.



“We do what we can to help affiliates benefit from their ability to market insurance. Whether it’s helping them generate traffic, suggesting web site tips or simply catching up, we spend a good part of our day on the phone with them. I’m glad I was given this opportunity to meet many of the individuals in person and I’m anticipating our visit to the next Affiliate Summit East this July in Miami,” said Cuiffo.



Just a few years old, HometownQuotes’ Affiliate Department continues to grow and expects to pay out more than $6 million to affiliates this year.



“Affiliate Summit West gave us a unique opportunity to meet new affiliates and show them how teaming with HometownQuotes is mutually beneficial,” said McWilliams.



The staff attended networking sessions, seminars, marketing strategy discussions and roundtable sessions to prepare for the direction of affiliate marketing in 2007.



The HometownQuotes booth was popular with freshly popped popcorn – versus the usual pre-packaged promotional device. Attendants enjoyed the hospitality of the HometownQuotes executive staff and appreciated their distinctive marketing strategy.



Affiliate Summit was founded in 2005 by Shawn Collins and Missy Ward as a network and partnership development conference for those in the affiliate industry.



To learn more about HometownQuotes Affiliate Program, visit www.hometownquotes.com/affiliates.

